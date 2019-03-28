Clemson Family coming together to help support C.J. Fuller’s Football Camp

The Clemson Family is always talked about.

Head football coach Dabo Swinney talks about it. Basketball coaches Brad Brownell and Amanda Butler speak on it. Baseball coach Monte Lee talks about it and athletic director Dan Radakovich preaches it.

The Clemson Family is important to anyone who has or currently wears the Tiger Paw.

“We are all an extension of the paw, regardless of the generational gap between us,” former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd said.

The Tiger Paw, which has been at Clemson since 1970, is what is bringing a large part of the Clemson Football Family together this weekend in Easley, S.C. Former Tigers such as Shaq Lawson, Dion Cain, Adam Humphries, Kendall Joseph, D.J. Reader, Stephone Anthony, C.J. Spiller and Tajh Boyd are coming together to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosts the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp.

There is even the possibility that members of the current Clemson football team will show up and help out on Saturday. The camp will be held Friday at Getty Middle School in Easley and on Saturday at the J.B. Owens Complex in Easley.

“When you sign up to come to Clemson, you sign up for life. Anytime you can help support another Clemson Tiger, I think that is what it is all about,” Spiller said. “It is a brotherhood. It does not matter if you played with that guy or not. At the end of the day he is still a Clemson brother because you both went through the same things. You walked through the same hallways.”

Friday’s camp time will be from 6-9 p.m., while Saturday’s time is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds will go to scholarships at all four Pickens County High Schools in C.J. Fuller’s name.

Fuller, who lettered at Clemson from 2015-’17 and was a part of the 2016 National Championship Team, passed away suddenly on Oct. 3 due to complications related to a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis. He was 22 years old.

“I think it is important for all of us to rally behind C.J. and what that stands for to be completely honest,” Boyd said. “He was one of us and he always will be. He gave everything he had for our university and he gave everything he had for that man beside him. It would be a disservice not to do the same for him.”

Like Boyd, Spiller said it was a no brainer to lend a hand and be a coach at the camp.

“This camp is about remembering C.J.’s legacy and impacting as many lives as we can,” said Spiller, who will coach on Friday. “Anything I can do to help another former Tiger and his family that is going to do something positive in the community, I’m always willing to help do that.”

Boyd and Spiller are excited about not only teaching the kids about football, but also about the game of life.

“Every camp thus far has been each individual doing their own camp,” Boyd said. “I have done mine. Deshaun (Watson) does his. (Ben) Boulware does his. Christian (Wilkins) just did his own. Hunter has his. So, everybody is doing it.

“What is funny enough is we don’t ever do anything collectively together and we all have the same mission which is to really inspire these kids in a positive way, so they feel this is obtainable.”

They are also excited about honoring C.J. Fuller’s memory and what he meant to them and to the Clemson Family.

“This is to honor him. His parents are doing a great job wanting his legacy to live on,” Spiller said. “This is one of the first of many things they have in mind to honor their son.

“For me, it was really a no brainer. Anytime you can support someone that is trying to do something great and make an impact on other peoples’ lives, especially young kids, then I am all for it.”

Editor’s note: Current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will also be one of the coaches in Fuller’s camp this weekend.