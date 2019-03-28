Defensive line is trying to grow up as fast as it can

Defensive line is trying to grow up as fast as it can

The focus for Clemson’s defensive line this spring has been about improving and getting themselves in position to play by the time the season-opener roles around on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers of course have to replace its four starters on the defensive front—Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant—along with reserve defensive tackle Albert Huggins. Clemson has also been without the services of Jordan Williams (knee) and Nyles Pinckney (pectoral muscle).

So, the coaches have turned to their youth and inexperience—Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Justin Thomas, Tyler Davis and others—to get the job done.

“It’s all about growth. That’s what we’ve known this whole spring, worrying about growth and growing as a D-line, growing as a group because we’re a pretty young group…We have no starters right now, so everyone is competing to get to that point in august.”

