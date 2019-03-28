Elite QB prospect ‘blown away’ by Clemson

Aaron McLaughlin is one of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the country, and the standout class of 2021 prospect has around 30 college offers to show for it.

Clemson typically elects not to offer underclassmen prospects, especially at the quarterback position. But the Tigers are showing significant early interest in McLaughlin, and the Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark signal-caller is certainly interested in the Tigers as well.

“It (Clemson offer) would be a huge honor because they produce great quarterbacks,” McLaughlin told The Clemson Insider at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta last weekend. “They only offer a few, and they offer the best, so it’d be an honor.”

McLaughlin (6-5, 225) made an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this month and came away from the visit very impressed, especially by the family atmosphere.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Getting to see the place, that was my first time there, and I was blown away.

“Just the family environment overall… You go to so many places and it’s just business, business, business. But you go to Clemson and it’s just like family. You feel at home.”

McLaughlin spent most of his time on campus with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and had a chance to meet head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“First off, they’re great people, just how much they care about you as a person and how much they care about developing you as a man,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin’s lengthy offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and many others. He has some top schools in mind but isn’t ready to officially name any favorites.

“I’m really taking my time,” he said. “When I feel at home somewhere, when I feel like I want to announce my top schools or commit, I will.”

McLaughlin plans to visit NC State soon, and said he will return to Clemson this summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I feel like I’m a great leader,” McLaughlin said, describing himself as a quarterback. “I step in, I lead by example. I go on the field and I do whatever it takes to win. I don’t care about throwing the ball 40 times a game. If we have to run it 40 times a game to win, that’s what we’ll do. So, whatever it takes to win.”

