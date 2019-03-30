Big OL prospect details first visit to Clemson

Clemson played host to one of the biggest sophomore prospects in the state of Alabama this week.

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Kobe Nash from New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn – who stands at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds – made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Wednesday.

“I enjoyed it very much,” Nash said of his first visit to Clemson. “It’s a gorgeous campus with really nice facilities and awesome coaches.”

Nash arrived to Clemson with his parents around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and stayed on campus until about 5:30 p.m.

He was able to meet head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and other members of the coaching staff during what was a busy day.

“I actually drove down the night before and stayed in a hotel near campus and I got there in the morning,” Nash said. “I got to meet coach Caldwell, the offensive line coach, and we got to have a pretty nice conversation. Then we went to the academics building, which is basically for all student-athletes. It has tutoring and rooms for studying, and the academic advisers run the building, which is actually connected to the football stadium.

“Then we went back and had lunch and met Dabo and a few other coaches, then I got to sit in on the team meeting which was filled with team bonding and laughing and all that. Then we headed for the game field to watch the scrimmage, and my parents and I left because I had to get back home for school the next day.”

Nash didn’t hesitate when asked what the highlight of the visit was.

“Definitely meeting coach Caldwell and Dabo for sure,” he said, “getting a feel of being coached by one of the top coaching staffs in the nation, as well as getting to know them.”

Nash has started to emerge on recruiting radars recently, with South Alabama, UAB and Southern Miss extending his first scholarship offers this month.

Clemson is among a number of other major programs showing early interest in Nash, and he made it clear that he is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“I definitely feel like I’m wanted up there and I can see an offer coming my way in the future if I continue to work hard,” he said. “An offer from them would be an amazing opportunity for me, and they would definitely be one of the top schools I would want to offer me.”

Nash is visiting Vanderbilt today. He also recently made a visit to Tennessee.

