Pittsburgh Steelers' Shazier shows support at C.J. Fuller Camp

A number of current and former Clemson football players came together this weekend to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosted the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was also on hand for Saturday’s camp and The Clemson Insider caught up with him there.

“A good friend of mine is really close to C.J.’s family, and I knew C.J. a little bit myself,” Shazier said. “So, I thought it would be very important to come and support the family.”

Shazier, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, suffered a severe back injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December 2017 and missed the 2018 season after undergoing spine stabilization surgery.

Watch Shazier talk about the C.J. Fuller Foundation Football Camp and update his rehab progress in this video by TCI’s Bart Boatwright: