Instant Replay: Clemson 12, Virginia Tech 9

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 12-9 win at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Union Park.



What happened?

The Tigers (22-6, 9-3 ACC) came out hot, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run Bryar Hawkins single, a RBI double by Bo Majkowski, and a three-run homer from Bryce Teodosio. Clemson added another run in the second on a sac fly by Kyle Wilkie to make it 7-0. The Hokies (16-12, 4-8 ACC) then started to chip away at the lead, scoring two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, and a single run in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-6. The Tigers again used the big inning in the seventh to put the game away. Wilkie got the scoring going with a RBI single followed by a RBI single from Grayson Byrd and then the big blow was a thrown away ball that allowed three unearned runs to come in and extend the lead back to 12-6. Virginia Tech would score two in the eighth and one in the ninth to cut the lead to 12-9 but could get no closer as Clemson swept the three-game weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The biggest moment in the game came in the seventh inning. The Tigers had already scored two runs to extend their lead back to 9-6 and had the bases loaded with only one out. Majkowski hit a ground back to the pitcher who threw to home for the first out, but the throw to first to try and complete the double play sailed into right field where it kicked around in the corner and allowed all three runs (including Majkowski) to come in to score and double the lead to 12-6.

What went right?

Clemson’s offense had another great day, collecting 13 hits for the second consecutive game. Logan Davidson, Hawkins, Majkowski, and Teodosio each had two hits as all nine starters had at least one hit. Hawkins and Wilkie both drove in two runs while Teodosio had a game-high three RBI.

What went wrong?

The Tigers committed three errors, leading to two unearned runs, while also allowing the Hokies to get back in the game as they cut a 7-0 deficit to a 7-6 deficit in the middle innings.