Instant Replay: Clemson 14, Virginia Tech 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 14-1 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Union Park.

What happened?

The Tigers (21-6, 8-3 ACC) jumped to an early lead as consecutive RBI doubles by Bryar Hawkins, Bo Majkowski, and Davis Sharpe followed by a RBI single from Elijah Henderson made it 4-0. The Hokies (16-11, 4-7 ACC) cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth, but Clemson answered right back with two runs in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. The Tigers blew the game open in the sixth with seven runs, highlighted by a two-run single by Sharpe and a three-run homer by Bryce Teodosio. Clemson capped off the scoring in the seventh on a Majkowski RBI single as the Tigers won 14-1 to clinch the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

One of the bigger moments in the game actually happened during the first inning. Virginia Tech put a runner on third with two outs, but ended up stranding two runners while the Clemson offense started rolling the next inning and never looked back. The other key moment came during the sixth inning. Already leading 6-1, the Tigers took advantage of three walks and a HBP with three run-scoring hits in a seven-run inning.

What went right?

Clemson’s offense was outstanding, collecting 13 total hits and drawing 11 walks with three HBPs. Five players (Sam Hall, Grayson Byrd, Hawkins, Majkowski, and Sharpe) had two-hit games while Teodosio drove in four runs and Majkowski and Sharpe had three RBI. Mat Clark turned in another impressive start, allowing a single run on two hits in 6.0 innings to earn his sixth win of the year. Sheldon Reed pitched a scoreless innings while Justin Wrobleski tossed 2.0 scoreless innings.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had one of their best days of the season and very little went wrong. However, they did commit two errors and walked five batters while stranding 13 runners in the game.