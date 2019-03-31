Thomas: ‘Tyler Davis has stood out the most’

Earlier this week, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas took the time to speak with the media after one of the practices. The sophomore says the defensive line is getting better with each day and everyone is competing to be the starter.

The Freshman All-American also spoke about the improvement of the early enrollees and who can possibly make an impact on the field for the Tigers this fall.

Xavier Thomas on what the focus of the spring has been

“It’s all about growth. That’s what we’ve known this whole spring, worrying about growth and growing as a D-line, growing as a group because we’re a pretty young group…We have no starters right now, so everyone is competing to get to that point in august.

On where he believes he needs to grow most this spring

“Just knowledge of the game, know what I’m doing and being able to play faster. And a lot of play recognition in the back field and most of my technique.”

On what he sees from the new guys

“A lot of growth. I mean they are very talented, and it is all about knowledge. Just like when I came in, you always come in with talent and you got guys that are really explosive and really strong. Just work on technique just like we all are, just like I said we are working on growth this spring.”

On offensive tackle Jackson Carman

“Jackson, he has come on a lot. His technique is a lot better. I mean he is going to be a great offensive lineman.”

On who has stood out among the new guys

“Tyler Davis has stood out the most…the intensity he brings every day. You would think he’s a veteran because when he came in a freshman doesn’t really know what to do that much. He just came in and put his head down and he just grinded. He’s been studying his playbook a lot.”

