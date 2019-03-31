Tigers in the pros

Spring training has come to an end and the MLB season has begun. Here is a look back at what some of Clemson’s former players did during spring training as they got ready for the 2019 baseball season.

March 1-March 7

Steven Duggar – CF, San Francisco Giants

3 games, 7 at-bats, 2 hits (2 singles), 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 2 K’s, 1-1 hits with runners in scoring position, 2 stolen bases

Steven Duggar was utilized in this week of Spring Training in 3 different games. Duggar saw pitchers from the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, and the Texas Rangers. He had 7 at-bats where he produced 2 singles. Both of his hits came against the Rangers and he tallied an RBI in the same game. He was also walked and stole a base against the Rangers. Duggar was walked against the Reds, stole another base, and continued to make his way around the bases to record a run. The San Francisco Giants went 1-2 in the 3 games that Steven Duggar played in.

Steve Wilkerson – IF, Baltimore Orioles

5 games, 12 at-bats, 2 hits (1 single, 1 HR), 1 run scored, 4 RBI’s (1 sac-fly RBI), 5 K’s, 1 ground into a double play, 1-4 hits with runners in scoring position, 1 stolen base, 2 turned double plays

Steve Wilkerson saw the plate in 5 games where he had 12 at-bats recorded. He faced pitchers from the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and the Pittsburgh Pirates twice. He had 2 hits on his 12 at-bats, had 4 RBI’s and tallied had a run for himself. His 2 hits included a single against the Red Sox and a homerun against the Pirates. Once on base, Wilkerson successfully stole a base but was unable to complete his way around the diamond. While fielding, he helped turn 2 double plays, both against the Pirates. The Baltimore Orioles went 2-3 in the 5 games that Wilkerson played in.

Eli White – IF/OF, Texas Rangers Non-Roster Invitee

6 games, 12 at-bats, 1 hit (1 single), 1 RBI, 3 walks, 4 K’s, 1 2-out RBI, 0-2 hits with runners in scoring position, 1 stolen base, 1 double play

Eli White saw the most games of all former Tigers in this week of Spring Training. Playing in 6 of the Texas Rangers’ games, White had 12 at-bats recorded. Of those at-bats, he singled once and struck out 4 times. Although he did not produce many hits, he did draw 3 walks, tallying an RBI on that walk with 2 outs on the board. This RBI came against Steven Duggar and the San Francisco Giants. Eli White and the Texas Rangers would go on to win this matchup between 2 former Tigers by a score of 12-5 and they went 1-3-2 in the 6 games that Eli White played in.

Other Tigers who saw action in the second week of Spring Training:

Spencer Kieboom – Catcher, Washington Nationals

4 games, 4 at-bats, 1 hit (1 double), 1 walk

Dominic Leone – Right Handed Pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals

2 games, 2 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 walk, 1 ground-out, 1 fly-out, 1 pick off

Chris Okey – Catcher, Cincinnati Reds Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 3 at-bats, 1 K, 1 runner caught stealing

Chase Pinder – CF, St. Louis Cardinals Non-Roster Invitee

1 game, 1 at-bat, 0-1 hits with runners in scoring position, 1 stolen base

Tyler Krieger – 2B, Cleveland Indians Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 2 at-bats, 1 RBI (1 ground out RBI), 0-1 hits with runners in scoring position

Weston Wilson – 1B, Milwaukee Brewers Non-Roster Invitee

1 games, 1 walk, 1 double play

Seth Beer – LF/1B, Houston Astros Non-Roster Invitee

1 game, 1 at-bat (1 fly-out)

Brad Miller – 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 3 at-bats, 1 hit (1 single), 1 walk, 2 K’s

March 8-March 14

Steven Duggar – CF, San Francisco Giants

4 games, 14 at-bats, 3 hits (1 single, 1 double, 1 triple), 1 run, 1 RBI, 4 K’s, 0-2 hits with runners in scoring position

Steven Duggar saw another great week in week 3 of Spring Training. In 4 games, he saw the plate 14 different times, producing 3 hits. Of these three hits, Duggar singled, doubled and tripled his way on base, tallying up an RBI in the process. His triple came against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 12th when the San Francisco Giants claimed victory with a 4-2 final score. He added his RBI when he grounded out, sending a runner home, contributing to the slight lead the Giants held over the Brewers at home. Duggar would score his run the next day when the Giants played the Seattle Mariners and will look for more time at the plate as they head into the 4th week of Spring Training.

Spencer Kieboom – Catcher, Washington Nationals

4 games, 9 at-bats, 3 hits (1 single, 2 doubles), 3 runs, 1 RBI (1 2-out RBI), 2 walks, 2 K’s, 0-1 hits with runners in scoring position

The Washington Nationals went 3-1 when Spencer Kieboom was put at the plate. On 9 at-bats, Kieboom had 3 hits, singling once and doubling twice. He sent a runner home on March 10th against the Houston Astros when he doubled to deep center in the top of the 4th inning with 2 outs on the board. Kieboom found home plate 3 times in 3 different games including once in the win against the Astros, contributing a total of 2 runs to the 6-4 Nationals’ win. Spencer Kieboom continues to get time at the plate with the Washington Nationals as Spring Training progresses.

Brad Miller – 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers

4 games, 10 at-bats, 3 hits (2 singles, 1 HR), 1 run, 2 RBI’s (2 2-out RBI’s), 1 walk, 2 K’s, 1 ground into a double play, 1-3 hits with runners in scoring position, 2 turned double plays

Brad Miller was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of the third week of Spring Training. Miller was quickly used by the Dodgers in 4 games, accumulating a total of 10 at-bats. He took advantage of his opportunity as he produced 3 hits: 2 singles and a homerun. His homerun came on March 14th against the San Diego Padres in the Dodgers’ blow-out victory by a score of 12-0. With 2-outs on the board in the 3rd inning, Miller sent a ball soaring to the right for a 2-run homerun. Not only has Miller produced runs, he has also helped turn 2 double plays while fielding for the Dodgers. He is doing a lot to prove that he is a valuable asset for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other Tigers who saw action in the second week of Spring Training:

Dominic Leone – Right Handed Pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals

2 games, 2 innings pitched, 1 walk, 1 K

Steve Wilkerson – IF, Baltimore Orioles

5 games, 10 at-bats, 2 hits (2 singles), 1 run, 2 RBIs (1 sac-fly RBI, 1 2-out RBI), 1-4 hits with runners in scoring position, 2 turned double plays

Chris Okey – Catcher, Cincinnati Reds Non-Roster Invitee

1 game, 2 at-bats, 1 hit (double), 1 run

Mike Freeman – SS, Cleveland Indians Non-Roster Invitee

3 games, 5 at-bats, 1 hit (1 double), 1 run, 2 walks, 1 turned double play

Chase Pinder – CF, St. Louis Cardinals Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 1 at-bat, 1 K

Tyler Krieger – 3B, Cleveland Indians Non-Roster Invitee

2 games, 2 at-bats, 1 K

Weston Wilson – LF, Milwaukee Brewers Non-Roster Invitee

2 at-bats, 2 at-bats, 1 hit (double), 1 run, 0-1 hits with runners in scoring position

Eli White – SS, Texas Rangers Non-Roster Invitee

3 games, 6 at-bats, 2 hits (1 double, 1 single), 1 run, 1 K, 0-3 hits with runners in scoring position, 1 stolen base

Seth Beer – OF/1B, Houston Astros Non-Roster Invitee

1 game, 1 at-bat, 1 run (pinch-runner), 1 K