Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap

Clemson, ranked as high as 13th in the country, won a midweek game at Charlotte before sweeping three games at Virginia Tech over the weekend.

Overall Record: 22-6 ACC Record: 9-3 Last Week: 4-0 3/26 Tuesday @ Charlotte W, 8-5 3/29 Friday @ Virginia Tech * W, 6-4 3/30 Saturday @ Virginia Tech * W, 14-1 3/31 Sunday @ Virginia Tech * W, 12-9 Next Week: 4/2 Tuesday #4 Georgia (23-5) 6:00PM 4/5 Friday #10 Louisville * (22-6, 9-3 ACC) 6:00PM 4/6 Saturday #10 Louisville * (22-6, 9-3 ACC) 5:00PM 4/7 Sunday #10 Louisville * (22-6, 9-3 ACC) 12:00PM Records as of Sunday, March 31.

Virginia Tech hosts Kentucky on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Grayson Byrd

The redshirt senior infielder from Milton, GA earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-15 (.600) in four games last week. Byrd had two doubles, two triples, a homer, seven RBI, 10 runs, and six walks for a .714 on-base percentage and a 1.200 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Bryar Hawkins: 8-for-15 (.533), 2 2B, 5 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB

Davis Sharpe: 4-for-9 (.444), 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 4 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2-2 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Holt Jones

The sophomore righty from Santa Monica, CA earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his two relief outings last week. In 6.0 innings, Jones allowed two runs on four hits (.200 OBA) with two walks and seven strikeouts while earning two wins.

Other pitchers of note:

Davis Sharpe: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 2 R (1 ER), 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K, .200 OBA

Mat Clark: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 1 R (1 ER), 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K, .111 OBA

Carson Spiers: 2.2 IP, 1 save, 2 app, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K, .273 OBA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 40-19 while outhitting their opponents .309 (46 hits) to .239 (32 hits). On the week, Clemson had 11 doubles, two triples, three homers, 30 walks, and four HBPs against 32 strikeouts while going 13-15 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.75 ERA, allowing 19 runs (15 earned) in 36.0 innings with 17 walks and 40 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .943 clip, committing nine errors in 159 chances.