Clemson standing out early to big Alabama DT

Tim Keenan doesn’t think of himself as simply just a defensive tackle. Instead, the top class of 2021 prospect from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay describes himself a different way.

“Right now, I’d describe myself as a 300-pound athlete,” Keenan told The Clemson Insider with a smile at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. “I can stop the run, I can rush the passer, I can drop back in coverage. Whatever you want.”

Those are all reasons why the 6-foot-3, 300-pound sophomore is getting a lot of college interest early in his recruitment and has several scholarship offers under his belt already.

“Right now it’s pretty strong,” he said of the recruiting process. “It’s a blessing.”

While a lot of schools are showing a lot of interest in Keenan, he admitted that three of them are standing out right now by the way they’re recruiting him.

“It’s pretty neutral,” he said. “But Alabama, Clemson and LSU are coming hard right now.”

Keenan was invited to visit Clemson for the 2018 season opener versus Furman last September. He made the trip to campus and came away highly impressed by his experience.

“It was the environment,” he said. “It was family oriented.”

Keenan said he is looking to potentially visit Clemson again this spring in order to gain “a better understanding of the school.” He made his most recent visit to Alabama last Thursday and said he doesn’t have any trips scheduled right now.

247Sports ranks Keenan as the No. 5 defensive tackle and a top-50 overall prospect nationally for the 2021 recruiting class.

