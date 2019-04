For the first time this spring, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media.

After the Tigers practiced behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson on Monday, Elliott updated the media on the progress of the offense, how the running back competition is going, how he his challenging running back Travis Etienne and how competitive wide receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins are.

Watch Elliott’s full interview with the media on TCITV.