Practice news & notes: Offense trying to be more efficient

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is not worried about what the offense is going to do in Saturday’s annual Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Instead, he was focused on Monday as the Tigers concluded their 13th practice of the spring.

The Tigers have two practices left this spring, one on Wednesday and then the Orange & White Game on Saturday, before they close it town until summer workouts begin. On Monday, Clemson had a half-scrimmage on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

“We are just trying to get better today,” Elliott said.

Clemson had some situational stuff in which they split it amongst the ones going against the twos.

“We had an opportunity to see those guys compete,” Elliott said. “We will evaluate it and then we will split the teams up.”

Like usual, the Tigers will split the team up into two teams for Saturday’s scrimmage. That will be done more than likely on Wednesday by head coach Dabo Swinney.

However, on Monday, Elliott said some of the star players, like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, had to play a little more than they have been because a couple of other players got banged up.

Elliott pleased with the offense. Though the Tigers return their best playmakers from last season—Lawrence, Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross—they still have some questions on offense. Sean Pollard is working at center, Jackson Carman is replacing Mitch Hyatt at left tackle and there are still holes to fill at tight end.

“Overall, we have been pleased,” Elliott said. “We have been very explosive throughout the course of scrimmages. Not quite as efficient as we have been in the past and that is an area we are really going to challenge these guys to make sure that we stay ahead of the chains and not just try to live on the explosive plays.”

It’s the exact opposite of last spring, when the Tigers were trying to figure out how to be more explosive because they were coming off a 2017 season in which they were very efficient on offense, but not explosive enough.

“It is a little bit different group, but their chemistry is starting to come together, but we are still a long way from where we need to go,” Elliott said.

Dixon looks good. Elliott said running back Lyn-J Dixon looks good. The sophomore has done a great job in the weight room, but the pounds still have not come on yet.

“But you see that his body is starting to fill out and he is running a lot more violent, more powerful,” Dixon’s position coach said. “He is starting to understand the technique and the pass protection. I would say he is more self-efficient.”

In the past, Elliott says Dixon was always looking at the quarterback to tell him what to do, but now he is able to read the singles and understands what to do.

“Now he is starting to understand how to identify a defensive front so he can get to his protection responsibilities at the second level,” Elliott said. “Overall, he is really progressing. He has to make sure he does a better job with ball security. He is an electric guy. He likes the big play. He likes to swing that ball, so I’m trying to get his attention to be a little bit more secure with the ball.

“I have not had an issue with him putting the ball on the ground, but it is just a matter of time if you don’t properly carry it.”