Top LB set to visit for spring game

Clemson will play host to one of the country’s top sophomore linebacker prospects this weekend, as Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Chaz Chambliss is set to return to Death Valley.

“I’m going Saturday to the spring game,” Chambliss told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday.

Chambliss, a highly regarded class of 2021 recruit, most recently visited Clemson for the South Carolina game last season, and the atmosphere in Death Valley made a lasting impression on him.

“I remember, first off, when you walk into the stadium, how many fans are there,” he said. “It’s roaring.”

Chambliss claims no favorites in his recruitment right now, but he is high on Clemson and admits the thought of potentially playing for a guy like Brent Venables is appealing to him.

“It’d be exciting,” Chambliss said. “Just like him, it would radiate and it would be an energetic defense.”

Chambliss, who has collected two dozen offers already, is keeping a close eye on one thing in particular as he goes through the recruiting process.

“If I see myself there for four years,” he said. “Just if I feel family there.”

Chambliss made his latest visit to Alabama last Thursday. He is also planning to visit Auburn soon.

Chambliss is teammates with Clemson four-star linebacker commit Kevin Swint, who participated in the Under Armour All-America Camp on Sunday as well.

