Under Armour Combine: Demonte Capehart Gallery

ATLANTA — Demonte Capehart showed why he is one of the top defensive linemen in the nation Sunday at the Under Armour combine.
Check out some great shots of Capehart in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
During last week’s scrimmage at Death Valley, running back Tavien Feaster broke off two long runs, continuing what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has described as the senior’s best spring to date. (…)
Clemson will play host to one of the country’s top sophomore linebacker prospects this weekend, as Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Chaz Chambliss is set to return to Death Valley. “I’m going Saturday to (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 12-9 win at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Union Park. What happened? The Tigers (22-6, 9-3 ACC) came out hot, scoring (…)
Since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach 11 seasons ago, Clemson’s attendance at its annual Orange & White Spring Football Game has increased a little bit at a time. Prior to Swinney becoming head (…)
There have been moments in both stadium scrimmages thus far when freshmen wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata have been in awe of Death Valley. Though the stadium was pretty much empty in both (…)
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and added five runs in the seventh inning after Virginia Tech rallied to within a run in its 12-9 victory over the Hokies at Union Park (…)
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Clemson Insider was on hand for the Under Armour All-America Camp at Roswell High School on Sunday to watch some of the top prospects in the Southeast compete, including a number of (…)
ROSWELL, Ga. – Demonte Capehart is the founding father of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class. The four-star defensive tackle from Hartsville, S.C., became the first commit in the class when he gave (…)
ATLANTA — 2022 offensive lineman Chase Sweigart attended the Under Armour combine Sunday at Roswell High School. Sweigart grew up pulling for the Tigers and has attended the Dabo Swinney camp. The (…)
With only three practices left until the annual Orange & White spring game, the team is looking to finish the spring strong. Clemson fans everywhere will be watching to see what they can do on April 6th (…)