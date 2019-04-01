Under Armour Combine: Demonte Capehart Gallery

Under Armour Combine: Demonte Capehart Gallery

Galleries

Under Armour Combine: Demonte Capehart Gallery

By 2 hours ago

By: |

ATLANTA — Demonte Capehart showed why he is one of the top defensive linemen in the nation Sunday at the Under Armour combine.

Check out some great shots of Capehart in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!

, , , Galleries, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and added five runs in the seventh inning after Virginia Tech rallied to within a run in its 12-9 victory over the Hokies at Union Park (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home