First Pitch with Katie: Georgia vs. Clemson

After 13 days without a game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson is back in action at home tonight against No. 4 Georgia. First pitched scheduled for 6:02 p.m.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest on the Tigers.
The Clemson Insider traveled to the Atlanta area on Sunday for the Under Armour All-America Camp at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. A couple of Clemson’s 2020 commits competed in the camp, including (…)
Finally, Clemson and Georgia are finding ways to play again on the football field. In case you missed it, it was announced Tuesday morning that Clemson and Georgia added a second home-and-home series (…)
Four-star defensive tackle and former SEC commit Warren Brinson took advantage of his spring break from a recruiting standpoint, making trips to Florida, Georgia and Clemson. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG (…)
No. 13 Clemson (22-6) welcomes No. 4 Georgia (23-5) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for a top-15 midweek rivalry match-up. The Series Quick Hits (…)
Clemson announced today that it has added an additional home-and-home series against Georgia to its schedules for the 2032 and 2033 football seasons. Clemson will face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 4, (…)
Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst spoke to the media after practice on Monday at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The sophomore spoke on the differences he has seen since (…)
Tony Elliott believes Travis Etienne has a chance to be one of the best players to ever play at Clemson. “There is no question he has the talent,” Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs (…)
Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2020 wideout Ruben Jackson made his way to Clemson for an unofficial visit last Friday and stayed on campus until around noon Saturday. “It was great,” (…)
For the first time this spring, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media. After the Tigers practiced behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson on Monday, Elliott updated (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is not worried about what the offense is going to do in Saturday’s annual Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Instead, he was focused on Monday (…)