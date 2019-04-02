Georgia TE Berrong returns to Clemson

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County sophomore tight end Cane Berrong returned to Clemson on Monday for his second visit there in as many months.

Berrong (6-4, 225) also made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March with a few of his high school coaches.

This time around, the top class of 2021 prospect was accompanied by his parents and a couple of other people close to him.

“It was awesome,” Berrong said. “My parents, pastor and one of my principals came. They weren’t there the last time, so they got to tour the facilities.”

Berrong and his parents have been to Clemson for some baseball games in the past, but Monday’s visit marked their first comprehensive look at what Dabo Swinney’s football program has to offer.

“My mom loved it because it’s so close to our home and everything is really nice,” Berrong said. “Both of my parents like the culture that Coach Swinney has created and the standards he holds his players to.”

Berrong, who has a bevy of scholarship offers as a high school sophomore, had a chance to meet Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff while on campus last month.

On Monday, his parents were able to meet the coaches for the first time.

“They were glad to meet my family and that I came back,” Berrong said. “They want me to come to camp in the summer for camp.”

Berrong said he will camp at Clemson this summer if the dates don’t conflict with a planned camp at Notre Dame.

Moving forward, Berrong is slated to visit NC State on Thursday, Virginia Tech on Friday and Penn State on Saturday. He went to Georgia on Tuesday and plans to visit Alabama soon as well.