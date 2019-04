By: Gavin Oliver and Bart Boatwright | 49 minutes ago

The Clemson Insider traveled to the Atlanta area on Sunday for the Under Armour All-America Camp at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga.

A couple of Clemson’s 2020 commits competed in the camp, including four-star linebacker Kevin Swint.

Check out some great shots of Swint in this photo gallery by TCI’s Bart Boatwright!

Photo Gallery