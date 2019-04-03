1-on-1 with Clemson commit Tchio

Clemson commit Paul Tchio is one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2020 class. The Milton (Ga.) standout is ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 60 overall player in the country by ESPN.

Two weekends ago, Tchio put on a show at The Opening Atlanta Regional combine. Following his strong performance, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder earned an invitation to compete in The Opening Finals, which will take place this summer in Frisco, Texas.

“It was a dream come true,” Tchio told The Clemson Insider. “Watching great athletes through the last couple years come through The Opening, it was just amazing for me to reach that myself.”

Tchio was also on hand for the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta last weekend. He did not work out but still received an invite to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

Fellow Clemson commits Kevin Swint and Demonte Capehart both participated in the camp, and Tchio showed up to support his future teammates.

Tchio said they are building a good bond while working to help the Tigers bring in a historically good 2020 recruiting class.

“We’ve built a pretty good relationship,” Tchio said. “We’ve been talking over the last couple months and we’ve just been focusing on how to get this 2020 class better.”

Tchio, who committed to Clemson last November, is planning to attend the Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

Watch Tchio discuss the Tigers’ 2020 class and more in our one-on-one interview at the Under Armour All-America Camp: