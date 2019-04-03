Georgia DB breaks down ‘amazing’ visit to Clemson

Returning to Clemson for a visit on Monday was Woodstock (Ga.) defensive back David Daniel, a standout prospect in the 2021 class who is closing in on 20 scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore told TCI that he had a terrific time in Tigertown.

“It was amazing,” Daniel said.

“My first visit was last year for a game day against South Carolina with my dad. This was my second visit, and I brought everyone to tour the school, talk about academics, meet with more of the coaches and observe practice.”

Daniel made the trip to Clemson with his parents and both sisters. The highlights of the visit for him personally were watching the Tigers practice and spending time with the coaching staff.

“Getting to see how the coaches coached and all the energy they had,” Daniel said. “Also meeting the whole defensive coaching staff.”

“They know their stuff,” he added of the coaches. “They were informative of the process and treated us like family.”

Daniel has the ability to play multiple positions, and the Tigers can see him potentially filling a versatile role in their secondary in the future.

“(I would) fit right in because of my physicality and size at any of the safety or nickel spots,” Daniel said.

Daniel said he will likely return to Clemson on Saturday for the spring game, and he plans to attend Georgia’s spring game as well. He made a visit to Georgia Tech in February and has also visited Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Duke during the recruiting process thus far.