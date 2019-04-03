Venables high on Kendrick's move to corner

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says Derion Kendrick will play defense in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring game at Death Valley in Clemson.

Kendrick will also return punts for the Tigers in the game. Clemson will send out a full list of the team and who is coaching the two teams either late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the first time Venables spoke to the media since Kendrick moved to cornerback from wide receiver prior to spring break.

“He has had an excellent spring,” the Clemson coach said. “Obviously, he was not here the whole time, but when that decision was made, he has taken off very naturally. He has great instincts. He is very tough, competitive and has incredible transitional movement, when he knows what he is doing.”

Venables says Kendrick is not far off from having the corner position down, which he says is not too hard for the real good ones. He says he is still not a great player at the position because he still learning about cornerback and what they do schematically.

“It just comes very easy to him,” Venables said.

Venables said Kendrick is in the mix for the starting spot in the fall at cornerback, and if he was pushed to name a starter on Wednesday, Kendrick would be one of his two starters.

“I am not the head coach, but if you are asking me for my vote, we will take him,” Venables said. “He will play a lot and will be a big part of what we do. And that is not an indictment on the other guys. He played defensive back in high school and when we recruited him, we said we would take him on either side of the ball.

“He is just a really good football player and has a natural football IQ. He is a very confident guy and it shows in how he plays. He is strong. He is physical. He is fast. He has terrific ball skills, a quick learner and is very coachable as well.”

Venables credits Kendrick’s coachable attitude as a reason why he has had such a smooth transition to corner.

“He is not stuck in his ways or above a butt chewing,” the defensive coordinator said. “He responds. I am really excited about him and the players respect him now. He is lighting them up on one-on-ones.”