Top Peach State receiver recaps ‘great experience’ at Clemson

One of the best young wide receivers in the Southeast made his way to Clemson for a visit on Monday in Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Dacari Collins.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound class of 2021 prospect recapped his experience with The Clemson Insider.

“I’ve been there a lot of times over the years. As a kid, I went to the youth camps,” Collins said. “But I started getting really recruited by them last year, and the visit went pretty well. We had great conversations, and they showed me around the facilities. It was just a great experience.”

Collins had the chance to watch Clemson practice as well and pegged that as the highlight of his visit.

“I just loved the way they practice and how they go about their business,” he said.

Collins was on campus for approximately eight hours and spent a large chunk of the day with co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

According to Collins, Scott envisions him playing the 9-man receiver position in Clemson’s offense.

“We just talked a lot about my role if I came to Clemson,” Collins said, “and we talked a lot about the history with past receivers like Mike Williams and Deon Cain, DeAndre Hopkins, etc.”

Just a sophomore, Collins has already collected 20 scholarship offers. His list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech among others.

Should Clemson enter the fold with an offer in the future, Collins said it would mean “a lot” to have the chance to be a member of Wide Receiver U.

“I grew up watching them over the years and I really liked them, and they’re high in my decision,” he said of the Tigers. “They would be there in my decision.”

Collins went to Georgia Tech for a visit on Tuesday following Monday’s Clemson visit. He made a visit to Alabama recently as well.