4-star Texas DB talks Clemson visit, recruitment

Last weekend, Clemson played host to a coveted defensive back prospect from the Lone Star State in Jalen Kimber.

The four-star cornerback from Arlington (Texas) Timberview spent his spring break visiting several schools in the Southeast, and on Friday, he made a stop at Clemson.

“It was a great visit,” Kimber told TCI. “I got to talk to the DC (defensive coordinator Brent Venables) and the corners coach (Mike Reed) a lot. It was just a great visit. I loved the campus.”

Kimber (6-1, 180) pointed to his time spent with Reed as the highlight of the visit.

“He’s a great dude, great person, great mentor and just an overall great coach to be honest,” Kimber said.

While Clemson has not yet joined Kimber’s list of close to 30 scholarship offers, the Tigers conveyed their interest during the visit.

“They like my speed, my length, my intangibles and just what type of kid I am,” he said.

Kimber also visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Auburn and Alabama during his spring break last week before returning home. He will depart again Friday for a visit to Notre Dame, then travel to Florida for the Gators’ spring game the following week.

“Before the season is when I want to be committed, so that’s why I’m doing all these visits right now,” he said.

In January, Kimber released a list of his top 10 schools that included Arkansas, Purdue, Michigan, SMU, TCU, Missouri, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas. However, Kimber says things have changed in regard to his top group.

“I already have a top 10 out, but that’s probably changed a lot,” he said. “So, I probably won’t make another one (top schools list). The next thing is I will probably just be committed.”

If the Tigers decide to pull the trigger on an offer to Kimber, he said “they would definitely have a chance” to land his commitment.

“They just feel like a family,” Kimber said of what stands out to him about Clemson. “They take care of their kids and they set their kids up to be successful on and off the field.”