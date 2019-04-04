Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Baseball

ACC teams went 5-9 (.357) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 163-71 (.697) in non-conference action on the season.

Louisville (4-0) and North Carolina (3-0) each had perfect weeks as four teams (Clemson, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (14-15, 5-7)
This Week: 2-3
3/29 @ #20 Florida State * W, 10-7
3/30 @ #20 Florida State * L, 3-4
3/31 @ #20 Florida State * W, 8-0
4/2 Massachusetts L, 2-6
4/3 Hartford L, 4-7

#13 Clemson (22-7, 9-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/29 @ Virginia Tech * W, 6-4
3/03 @ Virginia Tech * W, 14-1
3/31 @ Virginia Tech * W, 12-9
4/2 #4 Georgia L, 3-5

Duke (14-15, 3-9)
This Week: 0-4
3/29 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 0-1
3/30 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 7-8
3/31 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 6-16
4/2 @ #11 East Carolina L, 1-6

Florida State (18-10, 6-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/29 Boston College * L, 7-10
3/30 Boston College * W, 4-3
3/31 Boston College * L, 0-8
4/2 Jacksonville L, 2-3 (11)

Georgia Tech (20-9, 7-5)
This Week: 3-1
3/29 Notre Dame * L, 6-9
3/30 Notre Dame * W, 11-2
3/31 Notre Dame * W, 8-7
4/2 @ #14 Auburn W, 9-3

#10 Louisville (23-6, 9-3)
This Week: 4-0
3/29 Wake Forest * W, 6-1
3/29 Wake Forest * W, 10-7
3/31 Wake Forest* W, 5-4
4/2 Kentucky W, 8-3

Miami (FL) (18-11, 5-7)
This Week: 2-2
3/29 @ Pittsburgh * W, 13-10
3/30 @ Pittsburgh * L, 10-11
3/31 @ Pittsburgh * W, 5-3
4/3 Florida Atlantic L, 4-6

#1 NC State (27-3, 10-2)
This Week: 2-2
3/29 Virginia * L, 3-4
3/30 Virginia * W, 3-0
3/31 Virginia * W, 8-7
4/2 vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) L, 8-10

#9 North Carolina (22-7, 7-5)
This Week: 3-0
3/29 Duke * W, 1-0
3/30 Duke * W, 8-7
3/31 Duke * W, 16-6

Notre Dame (11-15, 6-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/29 @ Georgia Tech * W, 9-6
3/30 @ Georgia Tech * L, 2-11
3/31 @ Georgia Tech * L, 7-8
4/2 Central Michigan L, 7-17

Pittsburgh (8-19, 2-10)
This Week: 1-3
3/29 Miami (FL) * L, 10-13
3/30 Miami (FL) * W, 11-10
3/31 Miami (FL) * L, 3-5
4/3 @ West Virginia L, 4-5

Virginia (17-12, 6-6)
This Week: 2-2
3/29 @ #1 NC State * W, 4-3
3/30 @ #1 NC State * L, 0-3
3/31 @ #1 NC State * L, 7-8
4/2 Old Dominion W, 4-2

Virginia Tech (17-12, 4-8)
This Week: 1-3
3/29 #15 Clemson * L, 4-6
3/30 #15 Clemson * L, 1-14
3/31 #15 Clemson * L, 9-12
4/2 @ VMI W, 13-1

Wake Forest (16-14, 5-7)
This Week: 1-3
3/29 @ #10 Louisville * L, 1-6
3/29 @ #10 Louisville * L, 7-10
3/31 @ #10 Louisville * L, 4-5
4/2 @ Appalachian State W, 10-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, April 5
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Saturday, April 6
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Sunday, April 7
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, April 9
Rhode Island @ Boston College
Charleston Southern @ Clemson
Duke @ North Carolina Central
#16 Florida @ Florida State
Georgia Tech @ #4 Georgia
Northern Kentucky @ #10 Louisville
Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami (FL)
UNC Greensboro @ #9 North Carolina
Michigan State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ James Madison
Marshall @ Virginia Tech
High Point @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, April 10
Quinnipiac @ Boston College
Furman @ Clemson
Miami (FL) @ Florida Gulf Coast
#18 Coastal Carolina @ #1 NC State
Davidson @ #9 North Carolina
Western Michigan @ Notre Dame
Pittsburgh @ Penn State
Norfolk State @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ East Tennessee State

 

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L
NC State 10 2 27 3
Clemson 9 3 1.0 22 7
Louisville 9 3 1.0 23 6
Florida State 6 6 4.0 18 10
Notre Dame 6 6 4.0 11 15
Wake Forest 5 7 5.0 16 14
Boston College 5 7 5.0 14 15
Coastal W L GB W L
Georgia Tech 7 5 20 9
North Carolina 7 5 22 7
Virginia 6 6 1.0 17 12
Miami (FL) 5 7 2.0 18 11
Virginia Tech 4 8 3.0 17 12
Duke 3 9 4.0 14 15
Pittsburgh 2 10 5.0 8 19

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR
3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR
3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR
3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 5 9 NR
4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 4 9 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR
3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR
3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR
3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 1 22 NR
4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 1 17 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR
3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR
3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR
3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 5 16 NR
4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 3 16 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 17 3 NR
3/11 20 NR 6 NR 14 12 15 NR
3/18 23 NR 19 NR 7 5 13 NR
3/25 NR NR 21 NR 10 4 17 NR
4/1 19 NR NR NR 10 3 13 NR

 

