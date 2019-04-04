Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 5-9 (.357) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 163-71 (.697) in non-conference action on the season.
Louisville (4-0) and North Carolina (3-0) each had perfect weeks as four teams (Clemson, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (14-15, 5-7)
This Week: 2-3
3/29
@ #20 Florida State *
W, 10-7
3/30
@ #20 Florida State *
L, 3-4
3/31
@ #20 Florida State *
W, 8-0
4/2
Massachusetts
L, 2-6
4/3
Hartford
L, 4-7
#13 Clemson (22-7, 9-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/29
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 6-4
3/03
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 14-1
3/31
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 12-9
4/2
#4 Georgia
L, 3-5
Duke (14-15, 3-9)
This Week: 0-4
3/29
@ #9 North Carolina *
L, 0-1
3/30
@ #9 North Carolina *
L, 7-8
3/31
@ #9 North Carolina *
L, 6-16
4/2
@ #11 East Carolina
L, 1-6
Florida State (18-10, 6-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/29
Boston College *
L, 7-10
3/30
Boston College *
W, 4-3
3/31
Boston College *
L, 0-8
4/2
Jacksonville
L, 2-3 (11)
Georgia Tech (20-9, 7-5)
This Week: 3-1
3/29
Notre Dame *
L, 6-9
3/30
Notre Dame *
W, 11-2
3/31
Notre Dame *
W, 8-7
4/2
@ #14 Auburn
W, 9-3
#10 Louisville (23-6, 9-3)
This Week: 4-0
3/29
Wake Forest *
W, 6-1
3/29
Wake Forest *
W, 10-7
3/31
Wake Forest*
W, 5-4
4/2
Kentucky
W, 8-3
Miami (FL) (18-11, 5-7)
This Week: 2-2
3/29
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 13-10
3/30
@ Pittsburgh *
L, 10-11
3/31
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 5-3
4/3
Florida Atlantic
L, 4-6
#1 NC State (27-3, 10-2)
This Week: 2-2
3/29
Virginia *
L, 3-4
3/30
Virginia *
W, 3-0
3/31
Virginia *
W, 8-7
4/2
vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)
L, 8-10
#9 North Carolina (22-7, 7-5)
This Week: 3-0
3/29
Duke *
W, 1-0
3/30
Duke *
W, 8-7
3/31
Duke *
W, 16-6
Notre Dame (11-15, 6-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/29
@ Georgia Tech *
W, 9-6
3/30
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 2-11
3/31
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 7-8
4/2
Central Michigan
L, 7-17
Pittsburgh (8-19, 2-10)
This Week: 1-3
3/29
Miami (FL) *
L, 10-13
3/30
Miami (FL) *
W, 11-10
3/31
Miami (FL) *
L, 3-5
4/3
@ West Virginia
L, 4-5
Virginia (17-12, 6-6)
This Week: 2-2
3/29
@ #1 NC State *
W, 4-3
3/30
@ #1 NC State *
L, 0-3
3/31
@ #1 NC State *
L, 7-8
4/2
Old Dominion
W, 4-2
Virginia Tech (17-12, 4-8)
This Week: 1-3
3/29
#15 Clemson *
L, 4-6
3/30
#15 Clemson *
L, 1-14
3/31
#15 Clemson *
L, 9-12
4/2
@ VMI
W, 13-1
Wake Forest (16-14, 5-7)
This Week: 1-3
3/29
@ #10 Louisville *
L, 1-6
3/29
@ #10 Louisville *
L, 7-10
3/31
@ #10 Louisville *
L, 4-5
4/2
@ Appalachian State
W, 10-6
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, April 5
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest
Saturday, April 6
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest
Sunday, April 7
#1 NC State @ Boston College
#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Florida State @ Miami (FL)
#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech
Virginia @ Notre Dame
Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest
Tuesday, April 9
Rhode Island @ Boston College
Charleston Southern @ Clemson
Duke @ North Carolina Central
#16 Florida @ Florida State
Georgia Tech @ #4 Georgia
Northern Kentucky @ #10 Louisville
Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami (FL)
UNC Greensboro @ #9 North Carolina
Michigan State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ James Madison
Marshall @ Virginia Tech
High Point @ Wake Forest
Wednesday, April 10
Quinnipiac @ Boston College
Furman @ Clemson
Miami (FL) @ Florida Gulf Coast
#18 Coastal Carolina @ #1 NC State
Davidson @ #9 North Carolina
Western Michigan @ Notre Dame
Pittsburgh @ Penn State
Norfolk State @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ East Tennessee State
