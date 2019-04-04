Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 5-9 (.357) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 163-71 (.697) in non-conference action on the season.

Louisville (4-0) and North Carolina (3-0) each had perfect weeks as four teams (Clemson, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (14-15, 5-7) This Week: 2-3 3/29 @ #20 Florida State * W, 10-7 3/30 @ #20 Florida State * L, 3-4 3/31 @ #20 Florida State * W, 8-0 4/2 Massachusetts L, 2-6 4/3 Hartford L, 4-7

#13 Clemson (22-7, 9-3) This Week: 3-1 3/29 @ Virginia Tech * W, 6-4 3/03 @ Virginia Tech * W, 14-1 3/31 @ Virginia Tech * W, 12-9 4/2 #4 Georgia L, 3-5

Duke (14-15, 3-9) This Week: 0-4 3/29 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 0-1 3/30 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 7-8 3/31 @ #9 North Carolina * L, 6-16 4/2 @ #11 East Carolina L, 1-6

Florida State (18-10, 6-6) This Week: 1-3 3/29 Boston College * L, 7-10 3/30 Boston College * W, 4-3 3/31 Boston College * L, 0-8 4/2 Jacksonville L, 2-3 (11)

Georgia Tech (20-9, 7-5) This Week: 3-1 3/29 Notre Dame * L, 6-9 3/30 Notre Dame * W, 11-2 3/31 Notre Dame * W, 8-7 4/2 @ #14 Auburn W, 9-3

#10 Louisville (23-6, 9-3) This Week: 4-0 3/29 Wake Forest * W, 6-1 3/29 Wake Forest * W, 10-7 3/31 Wake Forest* W, 5-4 4/2 Kentucky W, 8-3

Miami (FL) (18-11, 5-7) This Week: 2-2 3/29 @ Pittsburgh * W, 13-10 3/30 @ Pittsburgh * L, 10-11 3/31 @ Pittsburgh * W, 5-3 4/3 Florida Atlantic L, 4-6

#1 NC State (27-3, 10-2) This Week: 2-2 3/29 Virginia * L, 3-4 3/30 Virginia * W, 3-0 3/31 Virginia * W, 8-7 4/2 vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) L, 8-10

#9 North Carolina (22-7, 7-5) This Week: 3-0 3/29 Duke * W, 1-0 3/30 Duke * W, 8-7 3/31 Duke * W, 16-6

Notre Dame (11-15, 6-6) This Week: 1-3 3/29 @ Georgia Tech * W, 9-6 3/30 @ Georgia Tech * L, 2-11 3/31 @ Georgia Tech * L, 7-8 4/2 Central Michigan L, 7-17

Pittsburgh (8-19, 2-10) This Week: 1-3 3/29 Miami (FL) * L, 10-13 3/30 Miami (FL) * W, 11-10 3/31 Miami (FL) * L, 3-5 4/3 @ West Virginia L, 4-5

Virginia (17-12, 6-6) This Week: 2-2 3/29 @ #1 NC State * W, 4-3 3/30 @ #1 NC State * L, 0-3 3/31 @ #1 NC State * L, 7-8 4/2 Old Dominion W, 4-2

Virginia Tech (17-12, 4-8) This Week: 1-3 3/29 #15 Clemson * L, 4-6 3/30 #15 Clemson * L, 1-14 3/31 #15 Clemson * L, 9-12 4/2 @ VMI W, 13-1

Wake Forest (16-14, 5-7) This Week: 1-3 3/29 @ #10 Louisville * L, 1-6 3/29 @ #10 Louisville * L, 7-10 3/31 @ #10 Louisville * L, 4-5 4/2 @ Appalachian State W, 10-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, April 5

#1 NC State @ Boston College

#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Florida State @ Miami (FL)

#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech

Virginia @ Notre Dame

Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Saturday, April 6

#1 NC State @ Boston College

#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Florida State @ Miami (FL)

#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech

Virginia @ Notre Dame

Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Sunday, April 7

#1 NC State @ Boston College

#10 Louisville @ #13 Clemson

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Florida State @ Miami (FL)

#9 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech

Virginia @ Notre Dame

Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, April 9

Rhode Island @ Boston College

Charleston Southern @ Clemson

Duke @ North Carolina Central

#16 Florida @ Florida State

Georgia Tech @ #4 Georgia

Northern Kentucky @ #10 Louisville

Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami (FL)

UNC Greensboro @ #9 North Carolina

Michigan State @ Notre Dame

Virginia @ James Madison

Marshall @ Virginia Tech

High Point @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, April 10

Quinnipiac @ Boston College

Furman @ Clemson

Miami (FL) @ Florida Gulf Coast

#18 Coastal Carolina @ #1 NC State

Davidson @ #9 North Carolina

Western Michigan @ Notre Dame

Pittsburgh @ Penn State

Norfolk State @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ East Tennessee State

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L NC State 10 2 — 27 3 Clemson 9 3 1.0 22 7 Louisville 9 3 1.0 23 6 Florida State 6 6 4.0 18 10 Notre Dame 6 6 4.0 11 15 Wake Forest 5 7 5.0 16 14 Boston College 5 7 5.0 14 15 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 7 5 — 20 9 North Carolina 7 5 — 22 7 Virginia 6 6 1.0 17 12 Miami (FL) 5 7 2.0 18 11 Virginia Tech 4 8 3.0 17 12 Duke 3 9 4.0 14 15 Pittsburgh 2 10 5.0 8 19

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 4 9 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 1 17 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 3 16 NR