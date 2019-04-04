Clemson releases rosters for Orange & White game

Clemson released its rosters for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

The Orange team will be led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while Chase Brice will quarterback the White team. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

Todd Bates, who coaches the defensive tackles for the Tigers, will be the head coach of the White team, while co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will be the head coach of the Orange team.

Notables joining Lawrence on the Orange team is wide receiver Tee Higgins, freshman wideout Joseph Ngata, wide receiver Cornell Powell, tight end J.C. Chalk and running backs Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is on the Orange team’s defense, along with wide receiver/cornerback Derion Kendrick, linebackers Shaq Smith, Chad Smith and Isaiah Simmons. Safety Tanner Muse is also on the Orange team.

The White team’s offense will be highlighted by running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Justyn Ross. Freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is also on the White team, along with wide receivers Diondre Overton and T.J. Chase. Tight end Braden Galloway is also on the White team, along with freshman wide receiver Frank Ladson.

On defense, the White team will be led by cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety K’Von Wallace. James Skalski is one of the linebackers, along with Mike Jones, Baylon Spector and Jake Venables. Freshman Tyler Davis will be on the White team’s defensive front, along with defensive ends K.J. Henry and Justin Foster.

Here is a link to both rosters.