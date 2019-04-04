It’s all coming together for Dixon this spring

It’s all coming together for Dixon this spring

Feature

It’s all coming together for Dixon this spring

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon says the spring has really helped him understand the offense better as he gets set for his second year with the Tigers.

Dixon did not enroll at Clemson until the summer of 2018, which he admits put him behind when he came in for camp last August. Despite that, the Butler, Ga., native made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 547 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry last season.

“There was a lot on me, but I kind of processed it through the year,” he said following Wednesday’s practice. “But now, since I have this spring, it is kind of coming in like a muscle memory. It is a lot easier.”

Watch Dixon’s interview with the media on TCITV.

, , , , Feature, Football, Hero

More TCI

Latest

reply
19m

ACC teams went 5-9 (.357) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 163-71 (.697) in non-conference action on the season. Louisville (4-0) and North Carolina (3-0) each (…)

reply
15hr

Clemson commit Paul Tchio is one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2020 class. The Milton (Ga.) standout is ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 60 overall player in the country by ESPN. Two (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home