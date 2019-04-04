It’s all coming together for Dixon this spring

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon says the spring has really helped him understand the offense better as he gets set for his second year with the Tigers.

Dixon did not enroll at Clemson until the summer of 2018, which he admits put him behind when he came in for camp last August. Despite that, the Butler, Ga., native made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 547 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry last season.

“There was a lot on me, but I kind of processed it through the year,” he said following Wednesday’s practice. “But now, since I have this spring, it is kind of coming in like a muscle memory. It is a lot easier.”

Watch Dixon’s interview with the media on TCITV.