9 Tigers expected to miss Orange & White Spring Game

Here is a list of Clemson players who will not be playing in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley in Clemson.

The spring game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The most notables on the list is of course are wide receiver Amari Rodgers (knee), defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (pec), tight end Garrett Williams (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Williams (knee). Garrett Williams is also contemplating retirement from football and joining the military. He has not decided on his future at this time.

Also, wide receiver Diondre Overton, who got banged up last Friday but it is nothing serious according to head coach Dabo Swinney, is not likely to play in the spring game either.

Below is the full list of players that are expected to sit out the Spring game.

Orange Team

Amari Rodgers, WR

Cole Renfrow, TE

Nyles Pinckney, DT

Garrett Williams, TE

White Team

Diondre Overton, WR

Patrick McClure, QB

Ray Thornton, DB

Jordan Williams, DT

Noah DeHond, OT