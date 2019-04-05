Back-to-back homers move Tigers ahead of Cards

Clemson jumped on the long ball with two outs in a four run third inning to surge ahead of Louisville 4-1.

Bryce Teodosio led off the bottom of the third with a double down the left field line but a strike out by Elijah Henderson and James Parker put the top of the lineup at the plate with two outs.

Sam Hall drew a walk in a full count before Logan Davidson hit a three-run bomb over the grandstand in right field to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Wilkie lofted a flyball to right-center on the following pitch that stuck out for a solo home run and moved Clemson’s lead to 4-1 entering the fourth inning and putting all the momentum in the Tiger dugout.

 

Clemson continued to make Louisville lefty Reid Detmers pay with the long ball in the bottom of the fifth. Prior to the homers in the third Demters had not allowed one in over 51 innings. Elijah Henderson hit (…)

