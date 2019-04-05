Back-to-back homers move Tigers ahead of Cards

Clemson jumped on the long ball with two outs in a four run third inning to surge ahead of Louisville 4-1.

Bryce Teodosio led off the bottom of the third with a double down the left field line but a strike out by Elijah Henderson and James Parker put the top of the lineup at the plate with two outs.

Sam Hall drew a walk in a full count before Logan Davidson hit a three-run bomb over the grandstand in right field to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Wilkie lofted a flyball to right-center on the following pitch that stuck out for a solo home run and moved Clemson’s lead to 4-1 entering the fourth inning and putting all the momentum in the Tiger dugout.