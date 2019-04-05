Davidson, Sharpe, Henderson Postgame

Friday night’s stars for the Tigers talk about Clemson’s 5-1 victory over Louisville.
Watch the player’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Peach State prospect Chief Borders made a stop at Clemson last week as part of a visit tour to several schools. The 2021 athlete from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern visited Clemson last Friday with his cousin (…)
No. 13 Clemson righted the ship on Friday night behind a stellar night from freshman Davis Sharpe and an aggressive approach at the plate in the middle innings. The Tigers defeated eighth ranked Louisville 5-1 (…)
Clemson football is out with another great VLOG, the ring edition. https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1114316789972783105
Clemson continued to make Louisville lefty Reid Detmers pay with the long ball in the bottom of the fifth. Prior to the homers in the third Demters had not allowed one in over 51 innings. Elijah Henderson hit (…)
Clemson jumped on the long ball with two outs in a four run third inning to surge ahead of Louisville 4-1. Bryce Teodosio led off the bottom of the third with a double down the left field line but a (…)
Clemson and Louisville face off in a three-game series starting Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Both the Tigers and the Cardinals are tied for second placed in the Atlantic Division of the ACC with a 9-3 (…)
With the annual Orange & White game this Saturday, it is almost time for the rivalry to begin among the players, coaches and staff in the Clemson football program. Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (…)
5-star quarterback DJ Uigalelei and his family dropped by Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday afternoon to check out batting practice and spend some time with the Clemson staff. The nation’s top 2020 (…)
The Clemson Insider takes a look at the 5-star weekend ahead for Clemson from our new studio. Gavin and Robert discuss the big recruiting weekend, who might pull the trigger with a commitment and (…)
Over the years, the Orange & White Spring Game has given us glimpses of what to expect in the future. It’s when future stars a lot of times have first shown us what to expect for years to come in (…)