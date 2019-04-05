Tigers host Cardinals in Key ACC Series

Tigers host Cardinals in Key ACC Series

No. 13 Clemson (22-7, 9-3 ACC) welcomes No. 10 Louisville (23-6, 9-3 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for an important three-game ACC Atlantic series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 5:00PM Saturday, and 12:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 20 (first met in 1970)
Series Record: Clemson leads 11-9
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 7-5 (Clemson leads 7-5 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 games at Louisville in 2018 (3-1, 4-3, 1-5)
vs. Lee: Lee trails 3-7 (CU: 3-7)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 39-23 all-time on April 5 with a 27-12 mark at home.
The Tigers are 35-21-1 all-time on April 6 with a 21-11 mark at home.
Clemson is 41-22-1 all-time on April 7 with a 23-9-1 mark at home.
The Tigers won the first six meetings of the series (all two-game home series at Clemson), but since Louisville joined the ACC in 2015 they have won nine of 14 games (including three of four regular-season series).

The Cardinals

Head Coach: Dan McDonnell (13th season at Louisville)
2018 Recap: 45-19 (18-12; 2nd Atlantic) – Lubbock Regional – #23 Final Ranking
Preseason: 1st (seven first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Selected as overall ACC Champion
Road Record: 4-0 (13-7 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 8-3 vs. Kentucky (Tue, 4/2)
W, 5-4 vs. Wake Forest (Sun, 3/31)
W, 10-7 vs. Wake Forest (Fri, 3/29)
W, 6-1 vs. Wake Forest (Fri, 3/29)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.3 RPG, .258 BA, 44 2B, 7 3B, 19 HR, 147 BB, 22 HBP, 203 K, 56-64 SB
Pitching: 2.83 ERA, .201 OBA (192 hits), 94 BB, & 298 K in 264.0 IP
Fielding: .977 (24 errors in 1062 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 13-5 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
W, 12-9 @ Virginia Tech (Sun, 3/31)
W, 14-1 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 3/30)
W, 6-4 @ Virginia Tech (Fri, 3/29)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 7.1 RPG, .271 BA, 59 2B, 4 3B, 34 HR, 145 BB, 36 HBP, 246 K, 53-65 SB
Pitching: 3.32 ERA, .230 OBA (220 hits), 93 BB, & 271 K in 260.0 IP
Fielding: .965 (39 errors in 1102 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Louisville
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 32 Henry Davis FR .309 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 19 games
1B 43 Logan Wyatt JR .280 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 29 games
2B 16 Justin Lavey JR .209 BA, 1 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 29 games
SS 2 Tyler Fitzgerald JR .293 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 29 games
3B 13 Alex Binelas FR .224 BA, 1 2B, 3 HR, & 9 RBI in 19 games
LF 20 Jake Snider JR .261 BA, 5 2B, 3 3B, & 10 RBI in 29 games
CF 1 Drew Campbell JR .244 BA, 7 2B, 15 RBI, & 13 BB in 26 games
RF 17 Ethan Stringer JR .216 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 26 games
DH 9 Danny Oriente JR .281 BA, 7 2B, 20 RBI, & 8 R in 27 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .287 BA, 5 2B, 14 RBI, & 17 R in 26 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .321 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 23 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .205 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 25 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .315 BA, 8 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 29 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .315 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 29 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .296 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 29 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .250 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 29 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .314 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 24 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .333 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
LHP 42 Reid Detmers SO 5-1/7 app (7 GS)/0.59 ERA (48.2 IP)/.143 OBA (24 hits)/8 BB/76 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 4-1/7 app (7 GS)/1.59 ERA (39.2 IP)/.187 OBA (26 hits)/14 BB/50 K
Game Two
LHP 8 Nick Bennett JR 4-1/7 app (7 GS)/2.70 ERA (40.0 IP)/.217 OBA (33 hits)/13 BB/35 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 6-0/7 app (4 GS)/2.14 ERA (33.2 IP)/.191 OBA (22 hits)/7 BB/29 K
Game Three
RHP 15 Bobby Miller SO 1-0/10 app (2 GS)/4.10 ERA (26.1 IP)/.187 OBA (17 hits)/9 BB/36 K
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-1/7 app (6 GS)/3.09 ERA (32.0 IP)/.232 OBA (26 hits)/8 BB/23 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Louisville

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Greene .318 8-8 22 3 7 1 4-2 2 2B, 2 SH, 2-3 SB
Davidson .211 6-6 19 5 4 1 8-7 2B, HR, 1-2 SB
Wilkie .150 6-6 20 1 3 3 1-5 2B, HBP
Teodosio .111 3-3 9 1 1 0 1-6 0-1 SB
Byrd .083 5-4 12 0 1 0 0-4
J.Hawkins .000 1-1 2 0 0 0 0-2
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Spiers 0.00 2-0 0-0 2.1 1 0 0 3-1 .125
Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 2 0 0 1-0 .667
Hennessy 1.23 1-1 1-0 7.1 5 1 1 2-6 .200
Crawford 5.06 2-1 0-0 5.1 7 3 3 4-2 .318
Marr 9.00 1-0 1-0 1.0 0 1 1 3-0 .000
Clark N/A 2-0 0-0 0.0 1 0 0 1-0 1.000

 

