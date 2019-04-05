Tigers host Cardinals in Key ACC Series

No. 13 Clemson (22-7, 9-3 ACC) welcomes No. 10 Louisville (23-6, 9-3 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for an important three-game ACC Atlantic series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 5:00PM Saturday, and 12:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|20 (first met in 1970)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 11-9
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 7-5 (Clemson leads 7-5 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 2 of 3 games at Louisville in 2018 (3-1, 4-3, 1-5)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 3-7 (CU: 3-7)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 39-23 all-time on April 5 with a 27-12 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 35-21-1 all-time on April 6 with a 21-11 mark at home.
|Clemson is 41-22-1 all-time on April 7 with a 23-9-1 mark at home.
|The Tigers won the first six meetings of the series (all two-game home series at Clemson), but since Louisville joined the ACC in 2015 they have won nine of 14 games (including three of four regular-season series).
The Cardinals
|Head Coach:
|Dan McDonnell (13th season at Louisville)
|2018 Recap:
|45-19 (18-12; 2nd Atlantic) – Lubbock Regional – #23 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|1st (seven first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Selected as overall ACC Champion
|Road Record:
|4-0 (13-7 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 8-3 vs. Kentucky (Tue, 4/2)
W, 5-4 vs. Wake Forest (Sun, 3/31)
W, 10-7 vs. Wake Forest (Fri, 3/29)
W, 6-1 vs. Wake Forest (Fri, 3/29)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.3 RPG, .258 BA, 44 2B, 7 3B, 19 HR, 147 BB, 22 HBP, 203 K, 56-64 SB
|Pitching:
|2.83 ERA, .201 OBA (192 hits), 94 BB, & 298 K in 264.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.977 (24 errors in 1062 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|13-5 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
W, 12-9 @ Virginia Tech (Sun, 3/31)
W, 14-1 @ Virginia Tech (Sat, 3/30)
W, 6-4 @ Virginia Tech (Fri, 3/29)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|7.1 RPG, .271 BA, 59 2B, 4 3B, 34 HR, 145 BB, 36 HBP, 246 K, 53-65 SB
|Pitching:
|3.32 ERA, .230 OBA (220 hits), 93 BB, & 271 K in 260.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.965 (39 errors in 1102 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Louisville
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|32
|Henry Davis
|FR
|.309 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 19 games
|1B
|43
|Logan Wyatt
|JR
|.280 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 29 games
|2B
|16
|Justin Lavey
|JR
|.209 BA, 1 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 29 games
|SS
|2
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|JR
|.293 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 29 games
|3B
|13
|Alex Binelas
|FR
|.224 BA, 1 2B, 3 HR, & 9 RBI in 19 games
|LF
|20
|Jake Snider
|JR
|.261 BA, 5 2B, 3 3B, & 10 RBI in 29 games
|CF
|1
|Drew Campbell
|JR
|.244 BA, 7 2B, 15 RBI, & 13 BB in 26 games
|RF
|17
|Ethan Stringer
|JR
|.216 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 26 games
|DH
|9
|Danny Oriente
|JR
|.281 BA, 7 2B, 20 RBI, & 8 R in 27 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.287 BA, 5 2B, 14 RBI, & 17 R in 26 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.321 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 23 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.205 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 25 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.315 BA, 8 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 29 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.315 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 29 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.296 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 29 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.250 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 29 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.314 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 24 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.333 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|LHP
|42
|Reid Detmers
|SO
|5-1/7 app (7 GS)/0.59 ERA (48.2 IP)/.143 OBA (24 hits)/8 BB/76 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|4-1/7 app (7 GS)/1.59 ERA (39.2 IP)/.187 OBA (26 hits)/14 BB/50 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|8
|Nick Bennett
|JR
|4-1/7 app (7 GS)/2.70 ERA (40.0 IP)/.217 OBA (33 hits)/13 BB/35 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|6-0/7 app (4 GS)/2.14 ERA (33.2 IP)/.191 OBA (22 hits)/7 BB/29 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|15
|Bobby Miller
|SO
|1-0/10 app (2 GS)/4.10 ERA (26.1 IP)/.187 OBA (17 hits)/9 BB/36 K
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-1/7 app (6 GS)/3.09 ERA (32.0 IP)/.232 OBA (26 hits)/8 BB/23 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Louisville
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Greene
|.318
|8-8
|22
|3
|7
|1
|4-2
|2 2B, 2 SH, 2-3 SB
|Davidson
|.211
|6-6
|19
|5
|4
|1
|8-7
|2B, HR, 1-2 SB
|Wilkie
|.150
|6-6
|20
|1
|3
|3
|1-5
|2B, HBP
|Teodosio
|.111
|3-3
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1-6
|0-1 SB
|Byrd
|.083
|5-4
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0-4
|J.Hawkins
|.000
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0-2
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Spiers
|0.00
|2-0
|0-0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|3-1
|.125
|Griffith
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|1-0
|.667
|Hennessy
|1.23
|1-1
|1-0
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|2-6
|.200
|Crawford
|5.06
|2-1
|0-0
|5.1
|7
|3
|3
|4-2
|.318
|Marr
|9.00
|1-0
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|1
|3-0
|.000
|Clark
|N/A
|2-0
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|1.000