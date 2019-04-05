Who to watch for in the Orange & White Spring Game?

Over the years, the Orange & White Spring Game has given us glimpses of what to expect in the future. It’s when future stars a lot of times have first shown us what to expect for years to come in Death Valley.

Last year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins on a couple of long passes, and in 2018 the two hooked up 12 times for touchdowns on the way to helping the Tigers win their third national championship in school history.

Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell, K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse are other current Tigers who have shown out in the Orange & White Game as well.

So, who do we need to watch for in this year’s game, which is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.?

Will DK play both ways? Derion Kendrick, who will be playing for the Orange team, has been the talk of the spring since he moved from wide receiver to cornerback after the Tigers suffered so many injuries at corner through the first six practices.

In just his second day at corner, Kendrick picked off Trevor Lawrence in the first stadium scrimmage. He also recorded a couple of hard tackles, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Kendrick is in the mix for the starting spot in the fall at cornerback, and if he was pushed to name a starter today, Kendrick would be one of his two starters.

“I am not the head coach, but if you are asking me for my vote, we will take him,” Venables said. “He will play a lot and will be a big part of what we do. And that is not an indictment on the other guys. He played defensive back in high school and when we recruited him, we said we would take him on either side of the ball.

“He is just a really good football player and has a natural football IQ. He is a very confident guy and it shows in how he plays. He is strong. He is physical. He is fast. He has terrific ball skills, a quick learner and is very coachable as well.”

Kendrick will also be returning punts in the spring game.

Big opportunity for Cornell Powell. With Amari Rodgers out with a torn ACL and Diondre Overton likely not to play, Powell has an opportunity to step up and show he can be the Tigers’ go-to guy in the slot. The good news for Powell is that his quarterback will be Trevor Lawrence on the Orange team, which could give him plenty of opportunities to make plays, if he is open.

Remember, Powell missed most of last season due to academic issues. Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott have said they have liked what they have seen from the redshirt junior this spring. They both said he has had an outstanding spring to this point. We will see if that translates in the spring game.

First look at Tyler Davis. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been the big talk on the defensive line this spring. The true freshman has received comparison to former Tiger great Christian Wilkins for his maturity and his general overall attitude.

Venables said Davis, because of his hard work and attitude, has already earned the respect of his teammates, which is rare for a true freshman to accomplish in such a short time.

If you are looking for him, Davis will be wearing No. 13 on the White team’s defense.

The rest of the defensive line. Davis is a part of a brand-new defensive line that must replace Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Albert Huggins.

With Nyles Pickney and Jordan Williams both out nursing injuries, the most veteran players on the defensive front will be junior Justin Foster and sophomore Xavier Thomas at defensive end. Thomas will be on the Orange team, while Foster will be on the White team.

Xavier Kelly, who moved to defensive tackle last fall, is also a veteran player who the coaches have singled out for a good spring camp. Kelly will be playing for the White team.

Swinney and Venables have also said they have been pleased with the progress of freshmen Logan Cash, Ruke Orhorhoro and Etinosa Reuben. Orhorhoro is on the White team and Reuben is on the Orange team.

Venables said K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll have been the most consistent players of the new defensive ends. Mascoll and Henry will be defensive ends for the White team on Saturday.

Is Jaelyn Lay ready? Tight end is perhaps the only position on offense that is up in the air due to the graduation of Milan Richard and Cannon Smith, as well as Garrett Williams’ and Braden Galloway’s uncertainty for the fall.

Williams will likely end his career sometime before the season starts to join the military, while Galloway is waiting to see if his appeal will overturn his suspension for failing a random drug test for performance enhancing drugs prior to the Cotton Bowl.

Galloway is facing a year-suspension if it is not overturned.

Williams will not play in the spring game, while Galloway will play for the White team, which is allowed by the NCAA considering the spring game is one of the 15 practices a team is allowed in the spring.

Lay comes in as a highly regarded recruit, but his skills are limited and raw. The coaches have been trying to get him ready in case they have to play without Galloway in the fall. It will be interesting to see how Lay (6-5, 220) has progressed since stepping foot on campus in January.

J.C. Chalk, who has had a very good spring, according to the offensive coaches, will start for the Orange team at tight end. Lay will also play for the Orange team.