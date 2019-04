There were plenty of 5-star recruits in Death Valley Saturday afternoon to watch the champs in the White team’s 30-10 victory in the Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

Five-star CB Fred Davis, 5-star LB Antoine Sampah, 5-star DL Bryan Bresee, 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei and 5-star RB Demarkcus Bowman were all in the Valley.

