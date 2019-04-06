Brice shows out in Orange & White game

Clemson fans showed up in mass numbers to Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s annual Orange & White game numbering around 60,000 with some fans sitting in the upper decks. Tiger fans certainly arrived with high expectations for sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence played well considering the circumstances with a partial offensive line and touch-sack rule, finishing the day 16-of-29 for 121 yards and a touchdown. But, redshirt sophomore Chase Brice was the more impressive quarterback in the scrimmage.

Brice’s White team defeated Lawrence’s Orange squad 30-10 in the full-length scrimmage despite looking slightly outmatched on paper. Brice finished the day 10-of-19 for 165 yards and a touchdown and further cemented himself as a more than capable backup.

After the White team went three and out on its first drive, it took over on its own 5-yard line early in the first quarter. Brice proceeded to mount an eight-play, 95-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway on an out route.

The drive also included a 32-yard pass from Brice to Justyn Ross, who climbed the ladder on Derion Kendrick on third-and-three to move the chains and keep the drive alive.

Brice completed seven of his 10 passes for greater than a 10-yard gain. His longest pass of the day was a 42-yard completion to freshman wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. in the second quarter to set up the go-ahead field goal for the White team.

Brice thrives as a competitor and his competitive edge was on full display in Death Valley on Saturday. While Lawrence may not have had an outstanding day he played well and Tiger fans can further rest in the fact they have a solid backup quarterback in Brice.