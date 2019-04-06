Four-star legacy recruit excited about Spring Game visit

Family is an important part of the Clemson football program. Coach Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables both have sons on the team and there are several legacy players on the roster each year.

The program has a chance to add another to that list in 2020 with running back recruit Daniyel Ngata.

His big brother Joe just enrolled this past January as a highly coveted wide receiver out of the Golden State.

Ngata recently picked up an offer from the Tigers after a long wait, and is visiting Death Valley for the Spring Game this weekend.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back told The Clemson Insider that he is looking forward to “just meeting all the other recruits and meeting players.”

“I’m just trying to build a relationship with at least a few of this year’s recruits,” he said.

The Folsom (Calif.) prospect stays in frequent contact with Tony Elliot, Swinney and Jeff Scott, and said he is happy with how their relationships continue to develop.

“My relationships with the coaches have changed a lot, in a good way,” Ngata said. “We all communicate almost every day and have nice long conversations about everything.”

“Me and Coach Elliot usually talk about sushi,” he jokingly added.

In addition to Clemson, Ngata stays in contact with Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah.

He also stated that Oklahoma State and Oregon are recruiting him pretty hard right now.

It seemed like the Tigers were off the table for Ngata until his late offer, but the tables are quickly turning.

Given that he could play with his brother for at least a couple more years and Clemson’s spot atop the college football throne, it looks like Swinney and company are climbing to the top of his list. This weekend’s visit could tip the scales.

Although big name West Coast teams like Oregon and Washington will be tough competition, we have a promising forecast for the California prospect.

He plans on making his commitment after this upcoming football season.