Hot bats, great pitching: Tigers clinch series over No. 8 Louisville

Clemson clinched the series over No. 8 Louisville with a 6-3 victory Saturday evening thanks to hot bats and a stellar outing from Mat Clark.

The lefty went a career-long 7.1 innings and gave up just four hits, one run and had one walk and two strikeouts.

The Tigers’ offense was powered by Grayson Byrd who went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Sam Hall got things rolling for the Tigers with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to give Clemson a 1-0 lead.

Byrd then led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to extend Clemson’s lead 2-0.

The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double by Hall that plated James Parker. Later in the inning Byrd drove in two more runs with a single to score Hall and Logan Davidson.

Bryar Hawkins added to the Clemson lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it a 6-1 game at the time.

Clemson totaled 11 hits in the game. Bryce Teodosio was also 3-for-4.

The Tigers will go for the sweep over Louisville Sunday at 12 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.