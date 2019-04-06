Lone Star State DE blown away by spring game visit

Lone Star State prospect Landyn Watson made the long trip to Clemson for Saturday’s spring game and certainly didn’t leave campus disappointed.

“I absolutely loved it,” Watson told The Clemson Insider. “Never have I ever seen 60,000 in attendance for a spring game. It blew me and my parents away.”

The 2021 defensive end from Hutto (Texas) said the highlight of his visit was talking with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“I heard an extreme interest in me,” Watson said. “They said all the coaches loved my tape and would love to see me possibly at camp this summer.”

Watson is highly interested in Clemson as well, especially after his experience there Saturday.

“My interest for the Tigers is really high,” he said. “Clemson is my dream school and receiving an offer from them would mean absolutely a lot to me.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Watson is just a sophomore but already has over a dozen major college offers. He named some schools that are sticking out to him early in the recruiting process.

“Some schools that have and haven’t offered me that are standing out to me right now are Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma State,” he said.

When Watson makes his commitment in the future, a few factors will figure heavily into his college choice.

“When it comes down to making a decision, I’m looking for a place that feels like home to me,” he said. “I want to be able to play my freshman year and play the position I want. I want to go to a school with a good department in what I want to major in (sports broadcasting/communication), and I want to go to a school that’s known for putting defensive linemen/outside linebackers in the league.”

Distance is one factor that really isn’t a factor for Watson.

“Distance wouldn’t be a factor for me because I’m originally from Wisconsin,” he said, “so I’m comfortable with moving out of state or staying in state for school.”

Watson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 weak-side defensive end and No. 55 overall prospect in the class of 2021.