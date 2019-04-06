What are coaches looking for in Orange & White Spring Game?

There is one common thing all the Clemson coaches are looking for today when the Tigers conclude the spring with their annual Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley in Clemson?

Communication.

Because Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney splits the team into two teams, so the game is more of a real game instead of a controlled scrimmage like a lot of schools do, communication is the one common thing he and his coordinators are paying attention to.

“Obviously, the teams are going to be split up. So, you are not necessarily going to have guys that have been next to each other all spring,” said co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who will be coaching on the White team. “So, it is going to be a little bit different unit breakdown. I want to see the communication because if you have the communication, then you are going to have the ability to execute. So, communication leads to execution.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who will be coaching on the Orange team, wants to see how his players work together, communicate and play with great effort.

“Those are the main things. Those three areas,” he said. “Just guys knowing what to do with their eyes, work with their fundamentals, technique, play sure of themselves, but being physical and playing with effort is a big part of it.

“Seeing who can get out in front of a good crowd and execute, communicate, play within the scheme, play with discipline. That will be another opportunity for us to evaluate those things.”

Clemson is expecting more than 50,000 for today’s 2:30 p.m., game, which will be televised on ESPN2. It’s an opportunity for the coaches to see who can and who can’t handle the pressures of playing in front of a large crowd.

“How are they going to respond in that environment,” Swinney asked. “The biggest thing is the seventeen mid-year (guys). For the first time are going to get a chance to be exposed to that. Even though it is just a spring game, it is a big deal for a lot of those guys, for them to kind of go out there and breath a bit, it just gives you a great chance to coach them.

“For them to grow from that experience and be prepared for August when it gets here on Thursday night. A lot of those guys are going to have to play so I think it is a big thing.”

Then it comes down to competing. Who wants to win? The prize this year is a day off during summer workouts while the losing team has to go to work.

“How are they going to compete? The teams are different. It is a different deal,” Swinney said. “Some guys are going to get more reps than they will get in maybe a normal practice. How are they going to take advantage of that? It is a game. We just treat it as a game and see who can (play) at that point. Then we evaluate from there.”

“Guys need to show us they know how to compete and show us they can play in front of a big crowd,” Elliott said. “We are expecting and anticipating a big crowd. We just want to see guys, especially guys that have not been in that situation, and see how they function in that environment.

“Then take care of the quarterback and take care of the ball. If we can start there, then we will have a good day.”