Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka was not thrilled with the way he played in Saturday’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

Though the senior was on the winning team in the White’s 30-10 victory, Cervenka felt he could play a lot better than he did.

“I did not perform like I should have to be that leader I need to be, to show guys how things are run.” Cervenka said. “So, I was a little slow at first, but I got better towards the end.”

Watch Cervenka’s interview with the media on TCITV.