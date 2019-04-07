Instant Replay: No. 10 Louisville 7, No. 13 Clemson 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 7-4, 11-inning loss to No. 10 Louisville on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Cardinals (24-8, 10-5 ACC) struck first with a single run in the second on a two-out RBI single. Louisville would extend their lead to 3-0 in the third on a sac fly and a solo homer. The Tigers (24-8, 11-4 ACC) answered in the bottom of the frame as Sam Hall drove in a run on a sac fly and Logan Davidson tied the game on a two-run homer to the Cajun Café. Clemson would take a 4-3 lead in the fourth as James Parker hit a two-strike, two-out RBI single to left field. The Cardinals tied the game in the seventh as they manufactured a run with a single, sac bunt, stolen base, and sac fly to make it 4-4. After the game went to extra innings, Louisville would take a 7-4 lead in the 11th on two solo homers and a RBI single to salvage the final game of the series.

Game-Changing Moment:

Two key moments for the Tigers in the seventh and ninth innings as they had the go-ahead run in scoring position both innings. In the seventh inning, Davidson made it around to third on an error but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat. In the ninth inning, Bryce Teodosio led off with a single but following a sac bunt Clemson had consecutive infield popups and stranded the winning run on second.

What went right?

The Tigers tallied 10 hits in the contest, led by three hits from James Parker and two from Teodosio. Sam Weatherly (1 ER in 3.2 IP) and Holt Hones (0 ER in 2.2 IP) had solid outings out of the bullpen. Defensively, Clemson made several nice plays in the field and did not commit an error in the game.

What went wrong?

Tiger pitching gave up 14 hits, including a double and three homers. Starter Keyshawn Askew allowed three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings while Carson Spiers took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. Offensively, Clemson struck out 14 times while stranding 10 baserunners.