Tigers can’t get the sweep

Alex Binelas and Drew Campbell avoided their Louisville Cardinals from being swept by 13th-ranked Clemson in its three-game series.

The two Cardinals launched home runs over the wall in right field in the top of the 11th inning to lift No. 8 Louisville to a 7-4 win over the Tigers in Game 3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson on Sunday. The loss snapped the Tigers’ five-game winning streak in ACC play.

Louisville added an insurance run with two outs in the 11th on a Tyler Fitzgerald single to left field.

Clemson (24-8, 11-4 ACC) won the series, however, by winning Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the 11th after James Parker and Sam Hall got two-out hits. Logan Davidson almost sent a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall, but he hit the changeup just foul. He struck out looking on the next pitch to end the game.

Carson Spiers gave up both home runs in the 11th to suffer the loss. Michael Kirian was awarded the win for Louisville.

The Tigers had just three hits in the last six innings of the game, and two came in the 11th inning.

After a slow start, Clemson finally got things going in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs on three hits on Louisville.

After the Cardinals (24-8, 10-5) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, the Tigers rallied to tie the game when Davidson smacked a two-run shot to right field. It was the junior’s ninth home run of the season.

Davidson’s home run tied the game thanks to Hall’s sac fly to right field earlier in the inning which scored Bryce Teodosio from third. The sophomore got on base with Clemson’s first hit of the game and then got to third when Parker hit safely through the right side.

Davidson’s home run tied the game at four.

Clemson took the lead on Louisville in the fourth inning.

With two outs, James Parker hit a single through the left side to score Bryar Hawkins from second base. Hawkins led off the inning with a base hit he dropped into left field and Bo Majkowski followed with a base hit of his own.

The Parker hit gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead at the time.

Sam Weatherly and Holt Jones cooled the Cardinals off. Louisville scored three of its four runs in the second and third innings on starter Keyshawn Askew, while compiling four hits. However, Weatherly and Jones combined to limit the Cardinals to one run on four hits over the next 6 1/3 innings before extra innings.

The two Clemson pitchers combined for six strikeouts and one walk in relief.

The Tigers had opportunities in the seventh and ninth innings to drive in the go-ahead or winning run, but they failed to capitalize. They left Davidson strained on third base in the seventh following a Louisville error and then Bryce Teodosio was left on second in the bottom of the ninth after starting the inning with a lead-off hit.

Parker led the Tigers with three hits to go with his RBI.

Clemson also left the bases loaded in the fourth inning after taking a 4-3 lead.

The Tigers will play Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Clemson.