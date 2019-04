Clemson took the lead on Louisville for the first time on Sunday in the fourth inning.

With two outs, James Parker hit a single through the left side to score Bryar Hawkins from second base. Hawkins led off the inning with base hit he dropped in left field and Bo Majkowski followed with a base hit of his own.

The Parker hit gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead at the time.

Clemson left the bases loaded to end the inning when Logan Davidson flew out to center field for the third out.