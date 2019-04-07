What They Are Saying: Recruits on visit to Clemson for spring game

By: Gavin Oliver | 19 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Clemson played host to a plethora of prospects on Saturday for the Orange & White spring game at Death Valley.
Many of the recruits and their family members who attended the spring game took to Twitter about their experience afterward. Check out what they had to say!
My son's taking full advantage of there opportunities…👍🏽#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TeS5bQSGiJ
— David Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 6, 2019
We appreciate all the love from all the Tiger fans. #AllIn pic.twitter.com/gLHjKdm40W
— David Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 6, 2019
5-star DL Bryan Bresee at #Clemson's spring game @bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/FwCwJ28Uh0
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 6, 2019
Next Man Up 🤔👀🔥🐅🐾 @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables @ClemsonInsider @GJrWorth #ALLIN #BuiltByTheBridge⛓🔰 pic.twitter.com/IDDIVhqNfo
— Antoine Sampah (@_antoinesampah) April 6, 2019
@DJUiagalelei @Bowman_22 We got your back bro🤫 #WE2DEEP20 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/rcoqrYmb6l
— Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) April 6, 2019
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 #ClemsonMovingCompany pic.twitter.com/UsDUggMSzD
— John Williams '20 (@bigjohnp2020) April 6, 2019
🐾🐅#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/2EOFX4rbTi
— Jalen Harrell (@jayworld07) April 6, 2019
Had a great time back @ClemsonFB for the spring game! Huge shoutout to @The_Stopwatch_ and @dpearma for having me! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/wuoT7vWUfO
— Byron Floyd (@byron_floyd) April 6, 2019
Spring Game 2019 @ClemsonFB @faithbeforefame pic.twitter.com/FAlwur5mvb
— Denise D. Buckner (@denisebuckner09) April 7, 2019
It’s always great when you can visit Clemson. Blessed to be invited to the Spring Game! Good people. pic.twitter.com/V06WAeV5QM
— Chase Sweigart (@ChaseSweigart) April 7, 2019
Thank you Clemson for an amazing visit and spring game today!! I can’t wait to be back @OLCoachCaldwell @Clemson247 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/4vfDj6KqUn
— Colston Powers (@colston_powers) April 6, 2019
Amazing visit at Clemson yesterday🤩🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/PG5F1A3wHw
— Quinn Castner (@_qcast_) April 7, 2019
great visit at Clemson University !! I WILL be back !! #ALLIN
— Landyn Watson ✍🏽 (@landynwatson) April 6, 2019
A Lot More is Coming, Stay Tuned To The Tigers 🐅💜 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ylQXbW5RZ6
— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) April 7, 2019
Clemson football recruiting, Recruiting