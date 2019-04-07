What They Are Saying: Recruits on visit to Clemson for spring game

Clemson played host to a plethora of prospects on Saturday for the Orange & White spring game at Death Valley.

Many of the recruits and their family members who attended the spring game took to Twitter about their experience afterward. Check out what they had to say!

My son's taking full advantage of there opportunities…👍🏽#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TeS5bQSGiJ — David Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 6, 2019

We appreciate all the love from all the Tiger fans. #AllIn pic.twitter.com/gLHjKdm40W — David Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 6, 2019

It’s always great when you can visit Clemson. Blessed to be invited to the Spring Game! Good people. pic.twitter.com/V06WAeV5QM — Chase Sweigart (@ChaseSweigart) April 7, 2019

Thank you Clemson for an amazing visit and spring game today!! I can’t wait to be back @OLCoachCaldwell @Clemson247 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/4vfDj6KqUn — Colston Powers (@colston_powers) April 6, 2019

great visit at Clemson University !! I WILL be back !! #ALLIN — Landyn Watson ✍🏽 (@landynwatson) April 6, 2019