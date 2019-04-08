Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap

Clemson, ranked as high as 13th in the country, dropped a midweek home game to No. 4 Georgia before taking two of three home games from No. 10 Louisville over the weekend.

Overall Record: 24-8 ACC Record: 11-4 Last Week: 2-2 4/2 Tuesday #4 Georgia L, 3-5 4/5 Friday #10 Louisville * W, 5-1 4/6 Saturday #10 Louisville * W, 6-3 4/7 Sunday #10 Louisville * L, 4-7 (11) Next Week: 4/9 Tuesday Charleston Southern (12-24) 6:00PM 4/10 Wednesday Furman (11-20) 6:00PM 4/12 Friday @ Florida State * (19-12, 7-8 ACC) 6:00PM 4/13 Saturday @ Florida State * (19-12, 7-8 ACC) 2:00PM 4/14 Sunday @ Florida State * (19-12, 7-8 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, April 7.

Florida State hosts Florida on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Bryce Teodosio

The sophomore outfielder from Simpsonville, SC earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-14 (.429) in four games last week. Teodosio had one double, two runs, and one walk for a .467 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

James Parker: 4-for-11 (.364), 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SH

Logan Davidson: 5-for-16 (.313), 1 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB

Sam Hall: 3-for-14 (.214), 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SF

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Mat Clark

The redshirt sophomore lefty from Hilton Head Island, SC earned his third pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against No. 10 Louisville on Saturday. In a career-high 7.1 innings, Clark allowed one run on four hits (.167 OBA) with one walk and two strikeouts to earn his seventh win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Holt Jones: 5.0 IP, 1 save, 2 app, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 5 K, .000 OBA

Davis Sharpe: 6.2 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 1 R (1 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K, .167 OBA

Sam Weatherly: 5.1 IP, 2 app, 2 R (2 ER), 3 H, 2 BB, 8 K, .176 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 18-16 while outhitting their opponents .223 (29 hits) to .2221 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had four doubles, seven homers, nine walks, and two HBPs against 43 strikeouts while going 0-5 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.32 ERA, allowing 16 runs (14 earned) in 38.0 innings with 14 walks and 32 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .987 clip, committing two errors in 153 chances.