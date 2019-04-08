Smith: 'You can never be too good at being a leader'

Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith told the media after Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game that to him, knowledge is everything.

Since the junior will be stepping into some big shoes for defense, he will be needing that knowledge.

Smith on gaining more knowledge of the defense

“Coming here out of high school, I didn’t come here from one system. I went to three different high schools. It was learning this system and that system. Coming here, the biggest thing for me was learning the system. I’ve always been an athletic and had talent, but the biggest thing is the mindset.”

Smith gives credit to the guys before him

“Hands down. Just watching the guys since I’ve been here. The Dorians, the Kendalls, the Bens, the Goodsons…all those guys. Just watching those guys seeing what it looks like, what it takes.”

Smith on staying focused

“That’s my vital. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t one of the hardest things I’ve had to do since I’ve been here, but I have to give credit to Dorian O’Daniel. He went through the same path that I did, and he always kept me grounded. Even still to this day. Dorian kept me grounded and stay focused.”

Smith on what the spring taught him

“I’m continuing to be a leader for my teammate. You can never be too good at being a leader…find different ways to lead. Not everybody learns the same. Being a leader, you have to be able to adapt to different guys.”

Smith on what needs works

“I need to work on my overall game…work on my knowledge of the game. I need to continue working on my body, my frame. I still have personal goals that I have for myself.”