Clemson’s baseball team moved up four spots in the latest Baseball America Poll, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers, who took two of three games from then No. 17 Louisville, moved up four spots to No. 17 in this week’s poll. The Cardinals fell to No. 20 in the new poll.

Clemson (24-8, 11-4 ACC) will host Charleston Southern on Tuesday (6 p.m.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.