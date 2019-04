By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 34 minutes ago

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell spoke to The Clemson Insider Monday prior to speaking at the Greenwood Clemson Club in Greenwood.

Brownell was in Greenwood as part of IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl Tour.

Brownell told TCI he was shocked to learn post-player Javan White wanted to transfer from Clemson.

Watch Brownell’s interview on TCITV.