4-star receiver recaps spring game visit

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert has been busy visiting a lot of different schools this spring as he continues to go through the recruiting process and look for the right fit.

Lambert has visited Clemson several times overall, and on Saturday, he made another trip to Clemson for the Orange & White spring game at Death Valley.

“It was another great time down in Tigertown,” he said. “The highlight was definitely the game and the crowd that came out.”

The visit also gave Lambert (6-2, 175), the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN, another chance to catch up with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“They were glad to have me up and (they said) that they would be down soon to my school,” Lambert said. “Also that I would be a great addition to their receiving corps.”

Lambert was accompanied by one of his teachers at Maury High School. They were lucky enough to see former Maury standout and current Clemson freshman cornerback Sheridan Jones record a pick-six during the spring game.

“She loved seeing her former student play,” Lambert said, “and it was an overall great visit for us.”

Lambert was happy to see his former teammate shine during the spring game with the 42-yard interception return for a touchdown along with seven tackles and a forced fumble.

“Think he played up to what I already expected,” Lambert said. “I know how he plays and he did that. Great game for him.”

Lambert said he plans to make his commitment decision during his upcoming senior season. In January, he released a top 11 that included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Duke, South Carolina, Michigan and Southern Cal.

In addition to Clemson, Lambert has visited Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, NC State and Georgia this offseason.