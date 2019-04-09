Katie and Joanne's weekend recap

It was a big weekend in Clemson with the Tigers winning the series over Louisville, the annual Orange White game and the ring ceremony for students.
Katie and Joanne recap the weekend in this edition of TCITV.
It was a big weekend in Clemson with the Tigers winning the series over Louisville, the annual Orange White game and the ring ceremony for students.
Katie and Joanne recap the weekend in this edition of TCITV.
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Jeff Scott knows Saturday’s performance in the Orange & White Game will go a long way in helping the confidence of his two freshmen receivers as they head into the summer. Joseph (…)
Folsom (Calif.) four-star running back Daniyel Ngata was among the top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s spring game Saturday. “Visit was great, enjoyed it a lot,” Ngata told The Clemson Insider. (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson coaches Brad Brownell, Jeff Scott and Brent Venables spoke to the Greenwood Clemson Club Monday in Greenwood, S.C., as part of IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl Tour. The Clemson Insider’s (…)
Clemson has added another big piece to its 2020 recruiting class, landing a verbal commitment from five-star cornerback Fred Davis. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy standout announced his (…)
One of the biggest names that visited Clemson on Saturday for the spring game was Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. The nation’s No. 1 defensive prospect arrived to campus with (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to the Greenwood Clemson Club in Greenwood, S.C., Monday evening. Prior to the Prowl & Growl event, Venables told The Clemson (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the Greenwood Clemson Club in Greenwood, S.C., Monday evening. Prior to the Prowl & Growl event, Scott updated The Clemson (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell spoke to The Clemson Insider Monday prior to speaking at the Greenwood Clemson Club in Greenwood. Brownell was in Greenwood as part of (…)
A number of Clemson’s early enrollees had impressive performances in Saturday’s Orange & White spring game at Death Valley. Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s Early Enrollee Gallery!