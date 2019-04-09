Top Peach State DB impressed by the Tigers

Just five days after making a visit to Clemson on April 1, Woodstock (Ga.) defensive back David Daniel returned to campus for the spring game Saturday and was impressed by what he saw in Death Valley.

Daniel, a standout prospect in the class of 2021 with close to 20 offers, spoke with The Clemson Insider about Saturday’s visit.

“The atmosphere of the spring game was mind-blowing,” Daniel said. “A lot of former players were there. Since I’ve been there a few times already I just went there to experience the spring event.”

“They are a championship-caliber team,” he added.

Daniel spent a lot of time with Clemson’s coaching staff while on campus Monday of last week, then caught up briefly with the coaches again Saturday.

“They were excited that I was able to come back,” he said.

Daniel visited Death Valley for the South Carolina game last November as well. Having been to Clemson a few times now, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect has a good understanding of what the Tigers have to offer.

What stands out most to him about the program?

“The people, family culture, and clear expectations and accountability from the coaches to each player,” he said.

Just a sophomore, Daniel has wasted no time amassing an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

The talented Peach State DB is hoping to see the Tigers join the aforementioned group of schools in the future.

“It would mean an honor to receive an offer from Clemson, knowing that they are one of the top schools in the nation and are very high on my list,” Daniel said. “I just have to trust the process.”

Looking ahead, Daniel plans to attend Georgia Tech’s spring game on April 26. This summer, he is planning to visit Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU among others.