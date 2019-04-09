Venables says freshman corner has bright future

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Brent Venables was not surprised with Sheridan Jones’ performance in the Orange & White Spring Game this past Saturday.

In fact, he almost expected it from Clemson’s freshman cornerback.

“Sheridan is a really smart, very tough minded ultra-competitive player. It was fun to see,” Clemson’s defensive coordinator said to The Clemson Insider Monday night in Greenwood prior to IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl event.

It was fun to see. Jones, who enrolled at Clemson in January, lead his team with seven tackles. He forced a fumble and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, as well.

“That was not his first day ever showing confidence as a player, but he is a guy that puts a lot into his play,” Venables said.

In the three days leading up to the spring game, Venables said the freshman put a lot of time in preparing for the game. It’s how he spent the whole spring.

“He was going to make sure he had a good spring game, plus his mama was there,” Venables said. “That was the first time she has been able to see him perform in a Clemson uniform.”

In high school, Jones was ranked among the top 100 players in the nation according to Rivals and ESPN and was rated as the second-best player in the state of Virginia.

A two-way player, Jones had 45 tackles, two interceptions, including one he returned for a score last fall. As a receiver, he had 17 receptions for 347 yards and two scores for Maury High School in Norfolk, Va.

“Sheridan has a bright future,” Venables said. “He has a lot of natural ability. He has some things he has to work on in the weight room and just added strength, but he has real humility about him that is going to allow him to improve because he knows how to grind.

“He really loves and is committed to the grind.”